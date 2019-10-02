Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $243.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

