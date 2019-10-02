Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $231.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.99. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

