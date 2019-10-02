ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.78

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.71. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.27.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

