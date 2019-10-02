Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,061 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 110,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.