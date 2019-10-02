Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. HD Supply also posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,244. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in HD Supply by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

