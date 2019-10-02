Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after purchasing an additional 619,258 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 5,131,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.