Analysts Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.

In other ABM Industries news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 383,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 305,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,031. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

