Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $164.43. 1,665,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

