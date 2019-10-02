Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $153.42

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

