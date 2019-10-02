Analyzing CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) & Glaukos (NASDAQ:GKOS)

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A Glaukos $181.28 million 11.64 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -156.68

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -89.00% -56.42% Glaukos -5.93% -5.77% -4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glaukos 1 2 5 0 2.50

CELLECT BIOTECH/S presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,566.67%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $75.84, suggesting a potential upside of 30.82%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

