Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $564.37 million and a PE ratio of 20.16.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

