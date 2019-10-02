AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 3,822,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,769. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $2,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 147.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $6,601,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.