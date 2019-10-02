Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $53,345.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns. During the last week, Apex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

