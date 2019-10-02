Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.91

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $18.67. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 18,870 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.