Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ARES traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 596,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,206. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 31,266 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $846,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ares Management Llc sold 1,080,862 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $108,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,491,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

