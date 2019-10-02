Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.19, 177,986 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 258% from the average session volume of 49,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 106,463 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.