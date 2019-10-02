Auctus (AUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44,955.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 61.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $213,712.00 and $44,955.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 198.5% higher against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.01009279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.