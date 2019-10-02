Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $29.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 126,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,373. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Avrobio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Avrobio in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avrobio by 81.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avrobio by 160.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

