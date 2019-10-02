AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,152. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.