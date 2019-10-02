B3Coin (KB3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,363.00

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $248,767.00 and approximately $1,363.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00841156 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin (CRYPTO:KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 753,782,211 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

