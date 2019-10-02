Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.20. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 33,877,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.35.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.