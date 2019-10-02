Bank of America Analysts Give Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) a $50.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been given a $50.00 price objective by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

WFC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,697,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 282,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,418,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

