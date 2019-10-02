Bank of America Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Underperform

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

USB opened at $53.78 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

