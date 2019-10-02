Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. 393,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,242. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

