Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital restated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 165,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,858,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

