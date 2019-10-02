Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.54. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 847,062 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.71. The firm has a market cap of $972.49 million and a P/E ratio of 79.82.

Bega Cheese Company Profile (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

