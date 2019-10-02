Bezop (BEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,733.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Bezop has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $272,574.00 and approximately $2,733.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates, Sistemkoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

