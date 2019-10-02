B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.02. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.