Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) received a $22.00 price target from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.52% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 19,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,858. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.