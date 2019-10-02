Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

