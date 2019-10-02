Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 8.3%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.10, approximately 1,610,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,391,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

