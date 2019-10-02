Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.36. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative net margin of 214.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.17%.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.