Binance Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, FCoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $96.96 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, LBank, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, DDEX, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.