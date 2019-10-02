Bitcoiin Hits Market Cap of $97,124.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $97,124.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.02146565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055561 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

