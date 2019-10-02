Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $223.84 or 0.02710308 BTC on exchanges including B2BX, MBAex, Independent Reserve and Bit-Z. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.04 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,265.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00549477 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,035,213 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, Bitbns, B2BX, Bisq, HitBTC, Allcoin, Bitbank, BitMarket, Poloniex, Coinsuper, UEX, FCoin, QBTC, OTCBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Coinrail, Cryptohub, cfinex, Fatbtc, BitBay, Zebpay, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Mercatox, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, TOPBTC, WEX, IDCM, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Liqui, Huobi, Coinhub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DSX, YoBit, Vebitcoin, OKCoin International, Bit2C, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, CPDAX, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, BTCC, Coinsquare, Coinone, CoinEx, ChaoEX, C2CX, Kuna, Coinbe, Bleutrade, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, Liquid, Bitstamp, Trade By Trade, BigONE, Bithumb, COSS, Gate.io, OKEx, MBAex, BtcTrade.im, Braziliex, Coinfloor, ABCC, CoinTiger, Zaif, Livecoin, Indodax, ACX, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Korbit, Coinnest, Koinim, Binance, Buda, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Koinex, CoinEgg, Koineks, SouthXchange, Kraken, Bittylicious, xBTCe, Graviex, BTC Markets, RightBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, WazirX, Exmo, Bit-Z, Crex24, GOPAX, Tidex, ZB.COM, bitFlyer, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitso, Bitinka, Iquant, Mercado Bitcoin, DragonEX, HBUS, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, BitForex and EXX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

