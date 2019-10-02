Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $148.74 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,277.51 on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, Huobi, Binance and LocalTrade. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $148.74 billion and $14.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.02712693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00566126 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 17,969,487 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

