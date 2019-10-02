BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Tops $24.89 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $12.14 or 0.00145228 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $24.89 million and $4.37 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01011824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,200,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,050,140 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

