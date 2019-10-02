bitJob 1-Day Volume Tops $19.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $23,645.00 and $19.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, bitJob has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

