BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 15,041 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 106,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

