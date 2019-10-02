BlitzPredict Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $238,237.00 and approximately $925.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003913 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000833 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00063596 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

