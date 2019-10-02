Blockchain Worldwide (LON:BLOC) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Blockchain Worldwide PLC (LON:BLOC) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), approximately 73,751 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.56.

About Blockchain Worldwide (LON:BLOC)

Blockchain Worldwide plc offers digital networked database system of ledgers that record various data or transaction. It serves data, banking, gaming, communication, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Stapleton Capital Plc and changed its name to Blockchain Worldwide plc in January 2018.

