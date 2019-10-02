BLOCKv Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,931.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $2,931.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.01013916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.