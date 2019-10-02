BLUE (BLUE) Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last week, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLUE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00189957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01012840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.