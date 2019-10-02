BlueCoin (BLU) Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. BlueCoin has a market cap of $143,674.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00841612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

