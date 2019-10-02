BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.72

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $12.16. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1,941,298 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of A$12.72.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In related news, insider Mark Vassella 426,680 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

