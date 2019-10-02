Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.92, approximately 1,299,357 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 615,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $150,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Finley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,472. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.1% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.