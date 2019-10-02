Bonpay Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Bonpay has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a total market cap of $84,703.00 and $6,629.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00190890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01018848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090164 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

