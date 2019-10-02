Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BNEFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

