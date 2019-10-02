BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $5,735.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038420 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05357509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,629,199,405 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

