Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $22.73. Boralex shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 171,285 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -157.82.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

